Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG stock opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $87.35.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

