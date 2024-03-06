Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

