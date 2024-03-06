Proton (XPR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.37 Million

Proton (XPR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Proton has a market cap of $43.02 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proton has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,588,505,028 coins and its circulating supply is 25,117,236,750 coins. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.