Prudential (LON:PRU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $767.20

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 767.20 ($9.74) and last traded at GBX 767.60 ($9.74), with a volume of 771454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 782.37 ($9.93).
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,420 ($18.02) to GBX 1,400 ($17.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($20.81) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
In other Prudential news, insider Ming Lu purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 879 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £49,224 ($62,474.93). Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
