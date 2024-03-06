PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $5.66

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCTGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $6.30. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 956,753 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Capital lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Craig Hallum lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $817.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,330,933 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $163,774,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1,171.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,100 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,239,000 after acquiring an additional 814,248 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

