PZ Cussons plc (OTCMKTS:PZCUY) Announces Dividend of $0.03

PZ Cussons plc (OTCMKTS:PZCUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
PZ Cussons Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PZCUY opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. PZ Cussons has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.23.
PZ Cussons Company Profile
