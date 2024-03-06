PZ Cussons plc (OTCMKTS:PZCUY) Declares $0.03 Dividend

PZ Cussons plc (OTCMKTS:PZCUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
PZ Cussons Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PZCUY opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23. PZ Cussons has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.36.
About PZ Cussons
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PZ Cussons
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Alphabet Stock Won’t Be This Cheap For Long
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- JD.com Stock Is Back to 2018 Prices, Earnings Set to Beat Peers
Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.