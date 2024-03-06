Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MediciNova in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MediciNova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for MediciNova’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediciNova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.73. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MediciNova by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

