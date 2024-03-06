Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Issued By William Blair

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vita Coco in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vita Coco’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COCO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens upgraded Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.19. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,851,492.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,415,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 66.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

