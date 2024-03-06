Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issued By William Blair

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Redfin in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDFN. Gordon Haskett downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Redfin Price Performance

RDFN stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The company has a market capitalization of $751.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.67. Redfin has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at $359,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

