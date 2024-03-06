Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Cut by Analyst

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the utilities provider will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

AMRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair cut shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

NYSE AMRC opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $964.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 284,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 69,997 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ameresco by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Ameresco by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 48,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 129,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

