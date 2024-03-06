Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Decreased by William Blair

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Colliers International Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 0.9 %

CIGI opened at $117.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98 and a beta of 1.46. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $131.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 127.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

