Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.26) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.60). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.16) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $25.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Insider Activity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JSPR. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,145,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,320,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,144,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 4,948,741.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,547 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 486.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,042,394 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $4,532,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,188,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

