Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.26) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.60). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.16) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.
Shares of JSPR stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $25.60.
In related news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $4,532,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,188,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.
