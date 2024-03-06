Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Reduced by Analyst

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NETGEAR in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for NETGEAR’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NETGEAR’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
NETGEAR Price Performance
NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $14.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. NETGEAR has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $431.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Trading of NETGEAR
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at $983,070,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 512.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NETGEAR news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $85,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $28,943.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,889 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $85,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,820 shares of company stock worth $299,632 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
About NETGEAR
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NETGEAR
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.