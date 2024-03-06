Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Reduced by HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 0.8 %

PCRX stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Torno Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.