Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the electronics maker will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of PLUG opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

