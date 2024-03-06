Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Lifted by Northland Capmk

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

TeraWulf stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

