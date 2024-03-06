Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $12.36 per share.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $287.68 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,174. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,610,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,225,828,000 after purchasing an additional 104,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000,000 after buying an additional 162,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,671,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,778,000 after purchasing an additional 70,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

