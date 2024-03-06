Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Issued By Roth Capital

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for FIGS in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FIGS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.77.

Shares of FIGS opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. FIGS has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $925.99 million, a PE ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.50.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $25,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,949 shares of company stock valued at $214,102. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

