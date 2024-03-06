Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Rogers Sugar in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Rogers Sugar’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RSI. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.15.

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.25 on Wednesday. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of C$4.96 and a 1 year high of C$6.41. The firm has a market cap of C$552.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.45.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.70 million. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 17.10%.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Director Donald Jewell bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. In other news, Director Donald Jewell purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Levesque purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,965 shares of company stock worth $315,618. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

