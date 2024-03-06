Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Raised by Analyst

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Barrett Business Services in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Barrett Business Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBSI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $117.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $130.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 80.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

