Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Increased by Raymond James

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Raymond James also issued estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.82. The company had revenue of C$71.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.55 million.

DRI Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.114 dividend. This is a boost from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

