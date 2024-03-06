Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orion Group in a research note issued on Friday, March 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now expects that the construction company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Orion Group Price Performance

Orion Group stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $226.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Chipman Earle purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,861.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Orion Group by 194.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Orion Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also

