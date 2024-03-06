Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Green Thumb Industries Inc. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report issued on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $278.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.07 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 3.44%.

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.