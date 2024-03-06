Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Issued By Zacks Research

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BJRI. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.12. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 49.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 73.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $317,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

