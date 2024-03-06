Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,490 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 971,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000,555.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,496,542 shares of company stock worth $33,051,801 in the last three months. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

