Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 14th

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.

