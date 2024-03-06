Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) declared a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Quartix Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LON QTX opened at GBX 175 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £84.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,625.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Quartix Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 125.55 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 300 ($3.81). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.95.

Get Quartix Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Quartix Technologies

In other Quartix Technologies news, insider Andrew John Walters purchased 200,000 shares of Quartix Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £356,000 ($451,833.99). 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

Quartix Technologies plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses; real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheets; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; fleet management tools; driver ID; vehicle cameras; and vehicle temperature monitoring devices, as well as integrated services for GPS vehicle tracking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.