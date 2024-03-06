Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) announced a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Quartix Technologies Trading Up 7.7 %

QTX opened at GBX 175 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,625.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 164.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.95. Quartix Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 125.55 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 300 ($3.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew John Walters purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £356,000 ($451,833.99). Insiders own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Quartix Technologies

Quartix Technologies plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses; real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheets; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; fleet management tools; driver ID; vehicle cameras; and vehicle temperature monitoring devices, as well as integrated services for GPS vehicle tracking.

Further Reading

