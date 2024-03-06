Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Qube’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About Qube

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park.

