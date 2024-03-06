Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $5.16

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $5.40. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 413 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

