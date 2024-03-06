Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 750,000 Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,000. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II makes up 1.0% of Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $511,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPXX remained flat at $10.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 464,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,016. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

