Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,740 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Horizon Space Acquisition I were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSPO. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,533,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,810,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $5,585,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I stock remained flat at $10.80 during trading on Wednesday. 2,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $10.84.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Profile

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

