Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,260 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the third quarter worth about $2,324,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the third quarter worth about $2,381,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 836.6% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 702,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 627,475 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 285.5% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 3,274,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,853 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCVI remained flat at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,768. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

