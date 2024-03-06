Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 17,077 LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LGVC. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 677.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,152,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,405 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $8,707,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $8,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $5,279,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $4,702,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGVC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,106. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to acquire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

