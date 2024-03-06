Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,013 Shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.32% of FutureTech II Acquisition worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

FutureTech II Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTII traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. 1,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,686. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

About FutureTech II Acquisition

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

