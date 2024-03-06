Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,492 Shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.33% of Alpha Partners Technology Merger worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTM. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $15,053,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the second quarter worth approximately $10,370,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 927.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 963,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 869,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth $3,787,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. 26,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,059. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $11.35.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

