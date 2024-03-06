Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCGWW)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCGWW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 171,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Cheche Group Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCGWW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,418. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08. Cheche Group Inc. has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.10.

Cheche Group Profile

(Free Report)

Cheche Group Inc operates an online auto insurance platform. It offers non-auto insurance products, such as non-auto P&C products, as well as non-auto insurance transaction services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Cheche Group Inc operates as a subsidiary of Prime Impact Cayman, LLC.

