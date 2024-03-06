Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 86,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.8 %

BX traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $125.76. 554,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.57.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

