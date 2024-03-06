Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.19. 131,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,664. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $267.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.50.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.