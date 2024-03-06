Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Ranger Energy Services has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RNGR traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. 95,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,029. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $265.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,984,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,984,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 85,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $864,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,916 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 544.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 626,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 174,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 531,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 49,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services



Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

