Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $11.06 Million Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.38% of Quaker Chemical worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KWR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,844. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.86. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $467.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.55 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Quaker Chemical declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quaker Chemical

In other Quaker Chemical news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

