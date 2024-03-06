Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 503,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,738 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 99.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Neogen by 6.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,583,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,438,000 after buying an additional 217,419 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter worth about $1,959,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 16.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 45,818 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Price Performance

Neogen stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.59. 85,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,053. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

