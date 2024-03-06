Ranger Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.68% of IRadimed worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in IRadimed by 82.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IRadimed news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $42,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IRadimed news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $42,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,249 shares of company stock valued at $889,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IRadimed stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,650. The company has a market capitalization of $541.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. IRadimed had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 26.22%.

IRadimed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. IRadimed’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

