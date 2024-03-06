Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 14,860 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.55% of Steven Madden worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.01. 82,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,661. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $45.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

About Steven Madden

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.