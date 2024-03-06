Ranger Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,417 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in American Software were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in American Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 113,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

American Software Trading Up 0.2 %

AMSWA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,822. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.60 million, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03.

American Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

American Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.