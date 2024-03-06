Raymond James Comments on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock opened at $55.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

