Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/29/2024 – Wheaton Precious Metals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $60.00 to $59.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $57.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Wheaton Precious Metals was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

2/21/2024 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Wheaton Precious Metals was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

2/7/2024 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 401,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,706. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

