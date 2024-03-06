Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives $6,032.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6,032.50.
Several analysts have recently commented on RBGLY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
