Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives $6,032.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6,032.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on RBGLY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

(Get Free Report

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.