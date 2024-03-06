Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Red River Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Red River Bancshares has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.59. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 24.83%. Research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red River Bancshares

In related news, Director Michael J. Brown acquired 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,694.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 633 shares in the company, valued at $32,694.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Michael J. Brown bought 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.99 per share, with a total value of $44,208.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Brown bought 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $32,694.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 633 shares in the company, valued at $32,694.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,304 shares of company stock worth $120,480. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. 19.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

